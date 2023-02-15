Mumbai: Nigerian held with cocaine, MD for selling drugs at schools and colleges

Representational Image

A 40-year-old Nigerian national was arrested by the anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday. He was caught red-handed by the police with a commercial quantity of cocaine and mephedrone (MD), which he allegedly sold to school and college students in the northwest region of the city. Charles Njoku Samuel is a resident of Nalasopara.

The matter surfaced when the police were on patrol duty and apparently, were searching for drug peddlers who were selling to students in schools and college premises.

They spotted Samuel lurking suspiciously near Rustom International School and Junior College, located in Borivali (West). The police approached him and he tried to flee but was nabbed.

Accused arrested with large quantity of drugs

Samuel was found to be in possession of 55 gm of MD (commercial quantity) worth ₹11 lakh and 12 gm of cocaine valued at ₹4 lakh (amounting to ₹15.80 lakh in total).

During interrogation and by checking his criminal record, it was found that he previously had a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

4 arrested with Charas worth ₹26 lakh

A similar arrest was made by the crime branch on Monday wherein they recovered ₹26 lakh worth of hashish (charas) from the Kalachowki area of south Mumbai. Four people were arrested.