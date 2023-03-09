e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Two held with country-made pistol in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Two held with country-made pistol in Kharghar

The accused duo had come to sell the firearm. Both have previous records of carrying guns without a license.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Two held with country-made pistol in Kharghar | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar police arrested two persons on Tuesday with a country-made pistol in sector 12 on Monday evening. They had come to sell the firearm. Both the arrested persons had previous records of carrying guns without a license.

The accused were identified as Sagar Janu Dhebe, 23, a resident of Pune and Rahul Vishwanath Gaikwad, 24, a resident of Solapur.

Based on tip off, police laid trap

Based on the tip-off, the Kharghar police laid a trap on Monday evening and around 4.45 pm, two suspicious men were seen wandering in the area with a bag. When questioned, the duo was not giving coherent replies. Police checked their bag and a country-made pistol worth Rs 15, 000 was recovered. They also found a live cartridge with them.

Police say both accused history sheeters

A police official from Kharghar police station said, “Both are history-sheeters and have previous records of carrying a firearm. At least four cases were registered against Dhebe in different police stations in Pune and one at Taloja police station for carrying a firearm against Gaikwad.

The police have received their custody till March 9. “We are investigating to whom they were supposed to give the firearm a day before Holi,” said the official, adding that the increased alertness helped to capture them.

