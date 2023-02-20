Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's brother crashes wedding with pistol in hand, hurls abuses; video goes viral

Screengrab of viral video |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri is in headlines once again. However, this time it is due to his ‘younger brother’ Shaligram Garg.

In the viral video, Garg, apparently, crashed a dalit wedding.

The viral video further shows Garg allegedly pushing an unidentified man at the wedding and threatening to shoot him with a pistol. With a cigarette in his mouth, he can also be heard continuously hurling verbal abuses at the man.

The video was reportedly shot on February 11 at around 2:00 am during a collective wedding ceremony of Dalit community. A facebook user while sharing the video has alleged that the dalit family in the video had refused to take part in the collective marriage ceremony which was to be held at Bageshwar Dham. This enraged Garg and prompted him to create ruckus at the wedding.

Police ascertaining authenticity of the video

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, “After the video came to our notice, we have formed an investigation team. Action will be taken after we ascertain who the man in the video is and where did the incident happen.”

Dhirendra Shastri has recently hit headlines for various reasons, the most recent of them being his statement on making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

