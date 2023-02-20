e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's brother crashes wedding with pistol in hand, hurls abuses; video goes viral

Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's brother crashes wedding with pistol in hand, hurls abuses; video goes viral

The viral video further shows Garg pushing an unidentified man at the wedding and threatening to shoot him with his pistol.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video |
Follow us on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham’s chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri is in headlines once again. However, this time it is due to his ‘younger brother’ Shaligram Garg.

In the viral video, Garg, apparently, crashed a dalit wedding.

The viral video further shows Garg allegedly pushing an unidentified man at the wedding and threatening to shoot him with a pistol. With a cigarette in his mouth, he can also be heard continuously hurling verbal abuses at the man.

The video was reportedly shot on February 11 at around 2:00 am during a collective wedding ceremony of Dalit community. A facebook user while sharing the video has alleged that the dalit family in the video had refused to take part in the collective marriage ceremony which was to be held at Bageshwar Dham. This enraged Garg and prompted him to create ruckus at the wedding.

Police ascertaining authenticity of the video

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said, “After the video came to our notice, we have formed an investigation team. Action will be taken after we ascertain who the man in the video is and where did the incident happen.” 

Dhirendra Shastri has recently hit headlines for various reasons, the most recent of them being his statement on making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 'India will soon become Hindu Rashtra', says Dhirendra Shastri
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's brother crashes wedding with pistol in hand, hurls abuses; video...

Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's brother crashes wedding with pistol in hand, hurls abuses; video...

Madhya Pradesh: Naxal material seized in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Naxal material seized in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Government passes new liquor policy; Ahatas, shop bars to be shut in state

Madhya Pradesh: Government passes new liquor policy; Ahatas, shop bars to be shut in state

Bhopal: Financial aid to victims of natural calamity raised

Bhopal: Financial aid to victims of natural calamity raised

Bhopal: Three from Mumbai booked for committing fraud

Bhopal: Three from Mumbai booked for committing fraud