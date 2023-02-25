Delhi: Wanted sharp-shooter of Gogi-Deepak boxer gang arrested, pistol & cartridges recovered

Administrator

In a major success for the Special Cell of Delhi Police, a wanted sharp-shooter of the notorious Gogi-Deepak boxer gang was arrested on Saturday after an exchange of fire, reported news agency ANI.

As per the report, the arrested criminal Ankit Gulia alias Ankit Pistoli (26), a resident of district Sonepat, Haryana was wanted in nine cases. Police have recovered one .32 mm semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges from him.

According to police, on early hours of Saturday, specific inputs about the arrival of Ankit on Honda Activa scooty near Neela Hauz Flyover at Aruna Asif Ali Marg, Delhi between 4:30 am to 5:30 am to meet one of his associates was received.

Police laid a trap

"Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and at about 5:15 a.m, Ankit was spotted. He was signaled to stop by the team but instead of stopping, Ankit took out his pistol and fired two shots towards the team. Members of the team also fired two rounds in self-defence. Ankit was finally overpowered and disarmed by the members of the team," said Alok Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Wanted in nine cases

"Ankit is second in command in the gang. He was wanted in nine cases including of murder, attempted murder, extortion, dacoity, trespass, threatening, arms act, auto theft etc. Six cases are registered in Delhi while three cases are lodged against him in Haryana," said the DCP.

"Further interrogation of the arrested accused and investigation of the present case is in progress," the official added.