Navi Mumbai: Two held with brown sugar worth Rs 5.70 lakh in Vashi

The Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons from Vashi and seized 95 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 5.7 lakh. They were allegedly involved in the trade of the contraband.

The arrested men were identifed as Farid Alzafar, 24, and Tahir Ali, 23, both residents of Vashi.

Jairaj Chapariya, senior inspector of the crime branch said, “We had received information that two persons were coming to Vashi on a bike to sell some narcotics in the evening. We immediately alerted our officials and laid traps at different places in plain clothes.”

“After some time, one of the team noticed two suspicious persons on a motorbike at sector 10," said Chapariya. They were caught hold and frisked. "We initially recovered 55 grams of brown sugar from the first accused and 40 grams of the same drugs from the second accused. They were then arrested and we also seized their bike,” he said.

The police booked them under 8a, 21b and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They were produced before the judicial court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody.