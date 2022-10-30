Navi Mumbai: Two held for murdering teenager for not sharing wifi password | Representative pic

Kamothe police arrested two youths for allegedly assaulting and stabbing a 17-year-old teenager after the teenager refused to share the WiFi password. The teenager was later declared dead in the hospital. The incident occurred in front of a paan shop on the night of October 27. The accused were sent to police custody till November 2.

The arrested accused were identified as Ravindra Rajesh Atwal alias Hariani, 22 and Raj Shailesh Valmiki, 19. Both work as sweepers in a housing society. Police said that they were under the influence of alcohol when they committed the crime.

According to police, the incident took place in front of a paan shop at sector 14 in Kamothe on October 27 night around 11 pm when the accused asked for the password of the WiFi. When the deceased, identified as Vishal Rajkumar Mourya, refused to share the password, they allegedly assaulted him and stabbed him on his back. Later they fled. Police said that the deceased Mourya who was working in a bakery was returning after finishing work when the duo sought the password.

The paan shop owner tried to stop the fight but Raj fled from the place after stabbing Mourya in his back with the knife. Vishal was seriously injured and fell down. He was rushed to MGM Hospital by his colleagues. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

Later, under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Smita Jadhav, both the accused were arrested from the Kamothe area. They were booked for murder under section 302 of IPC and presented before the court where they were in police custody till November 2.