Navi Mumbai: Two-day Karnala Bird Count to be held in May end

There is good news for bird aficionados as the Karnala Bird Count (KBC) will be held in May end. The Green Works Trust (GWT) is conducting a session in association with Maharashtra Forest Department.

Common citizens and birdwatchers get a chance of bird count or bird census by using scientific methodologies under the expert guidance (citizen science initiative) at KBC located around 10 kms from Panvel in Raigad district.

According to GWT, the eligibility criteria for participants must be an Indian citizen who should be able to walk approximately 25 km (in the course of 3 days) in the forest terrain and on moderate climbs in the peak month of summer. The participant must have a binocular, above 18 years.

Selected participants will have to reach the Karnala Bird Sanctuary on May 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm sharp.

Participants will get a certificate of participation duly signed by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Green Works Trust. Participants are requested to wear a hat/cap, full sleeve camouflaged/dull coloured clothes, proper footwear, carry a good quality torch with extra batteries, and mosquito repellent.

Birds seen during the event should be marked in the provided printed hard copy of the bird list of Karnala. The list will be checked by the judges and only after their approval; you can submit it to the organizers.

All the participants will have to follow basic Covid protocols. They must have a final vaccination certificate and carrying a face mask and sanitizer will be mandatory. Temperature and Oxygen level of everyone will be checked before the event. In case a participant is found with any Covid-related symptoms, that participant won't be allowed to continue for the event, and no refund will be given.

For more information, contact - Pranav-9049297059 OR Dipali- 8424000492

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:15 AM IST