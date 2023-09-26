Navi Mumbai: Turbhe MIDC Police Book Auto Rickshaw Driver for Alleged Molestation During Ganpati Immersion | representational pic

Navi Mumbai: The Turbhe MIDC police have booked an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly molesting a woman during Ganpati immersion at Turbhe Naka on the night of September 24.

The incident occurred near Turbhe Naka in the Turbhe area. According to the complainant and the victim, she was part of the immersion procession. At around 10 pm, as the Ganesha idol immersion procession passed through Turbhe Naka, the accused, who was inebriated, grabbed her hand. When she resisted, he verbally abused her.

Based on the complaint, the Turbhe MIDC police registered a case against the auto-rickshaw driver under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

