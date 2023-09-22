Mumbai Crime: Senior Citizen Arrested For Molesting 18-Year-Old Girl In Auto Rickshaw

Senior Citizen Arrested For Molesting 18-Year-Old Girl In Auto Rickshaw | File

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting an 18-year-old girl while they were traveling in an auto-rickshaw. The accused was identified as Ramesh Sainani, a resident of Andheri. His brother-in-law died of a heart attack reportedly after coming to know about Sainani's arrest.

According to the Bandra Police, the incident took place on September 14 when the teen took a shared auto ride from outside the Bandra railway station. Sainani also boarded the same rickshaw and struck up a conversation with the complainant, saying he works in the real estate sector. During the conversation, he touched her inappropriately.

The aggrieved initially didn't reveal the incident to her parents. However, when persistently questioned by them, she finally narrated the ordeal. On September 19, a case was filed against the senior citizen. The accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody.