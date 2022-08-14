Navi Mumbai Traffic police destroys 151 high-volume modified silencers of two-wheelers |

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police cracked down on two-wheelers that modified high-volume silencers. A total of 151 high-volume silencers were crushed with the road roller in the presence of Deputy Police Commissioner (Traffic) Purushottam Karad on Friday.

Police said that modifying silences with high volume is not permissible. However, many of the bikers install for a thrill. But this causes trouble for other motorists. Following a special drive conducted by Navi Mumbai traffic police, 151 seized high-volume silencers were crushed by a road roller in front of Vashi railway station at 10 am on August 13.

DCP Karad said, “Young children ride bikes with high volume silencers. To curb and control noise pollution caused by such bikes, a campaign has been launched to remove the loud silencers installed on the bikes. This action will continue. Those who have installed modified silencers on their vehicles should remove i themselves. Strict action will also be taken against garage owners who install such silencers.”