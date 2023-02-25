Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversions for 'Jan Aakrosh Morcha' by Sakal Hindu Samaj in Vashi on Sunday

Representative photo |

In order to maintain a smooth flow of traffic during the Jan Aakrosh Morcha of Sakal Hindu Samaj in Vashi, the traffic department of Navi Mumbai police have diverted some routes on Sunday from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

𝗡𝗼 𝘃𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗖𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗸

All kinds of vehicles except essentials and police, from Blue Diamond Chowk in Vashi to Shivaji Chowk at sector 17 via sector 16 market of Juhu Gaon, will not be allowed from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm on Sunday.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗺𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗩𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱

During the period of morcha, vehicles coming from Koparkhairane and going towards sector 17 Vashi will be diverted from Blue Diamond Chowk in Vashi towards the Kopri signal on Palm Beach Road. After reaching the Arenja Circle, vehicles can move towards sector 17 for going to Vashi Highway and Vashi railway station.

Similarly, motorists from Sagar Vihar in Vashi will not be able to use the Shivaji Chowk circle. They will have to use Noor Masjid and NMSA roads for traveling to desired destinations.

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the route for vehicles coming from Vashi highway and going towards Koparkhairane.

𝗥𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗝𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗱, 𝗰𝗼𝘄 𝘀𝗹𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

The Sakal Hindu Samaj (an umbrella organisation of Sanatan Sanstha) has organised “Jan Aakrish Morcha” on Sunday, February 25 in Vashi to put pressure on the state government to make a law to deal ‘Love Jihad’, forceful conversion, cow slaughter and encroachment of Hindu’s land for illegal activity.

The protest march will start at 3 pm at Blue Diamond Hotel, Kopri Naka Vashi and will move to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi.

Representatives of Sakal Hindu Samaj alleged that in Navi Mumbai every week one incident of Love Jihad, several places encroached for illegal activity, and poor people lured for conversion is happening. This is a systematically planned conspiracy against the nation. People are demanding to make laws against these to Maharashtra Government. More than ten thousand people will participate. Well-known Ms. Kajal Hindustani will address the rally.