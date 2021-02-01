Navi Mumbai: Trades at Onion-Potato market affected as Mathadi workers stops work over weight of sacks

The functioning of Onion-Potato market came to standstill after Mathadi workers (head loaders) stopped the work on Monday. They demanded that the weight of the sacks packed with produces like onion, potato or garlic should not be above 50 kgs. Later, traders sought 15 days to follow the state as well as the central government guidelines and bring down the weight of sacks to 50 kgs.

For the last three months, Mathadi workers were demanding to bring down the weight of the sacks as above 50 kgs sacks is not allowed to lift. However, the Mathadi union alleged that traders were only promising but doing nothing in this regard.