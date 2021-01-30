Navi Mumbai: RPI (Athawale) to field 12 candidates in NMMC election

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) will field 12 candidates in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election, which is likely to take place in April 2021.

The deputy mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Bhai Jagdish Gaikwad from RPI (A) informed the media about the decision on Saturday. In the past, the party could not win even a single seat.

While interacting with the media, Gaikwad said that they will field educated candidates in the NMMC election. “We think that there should be a presence of the party in NMMC,” said Gaikwad. He added that they have decided to field candidates at 12 seats. However, he did not say how the party will manage to contest on 12 seats considering its alliance with the BJP at state and centre.

Gaikwad said that there is not a single statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in the NMMC area. “The first priority will be to install a statue in the city,” he said.

The party also promised to replicate the Chandigarh model of parking in the city. “Apart from the development of slums and we will also solve the parking issue of the city,” said Gaikwad. Earlier, the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) had announced to field their candidates in the civic election.