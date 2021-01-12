Navi Mumbai: Traders’ body GROMA welcomes SC order on Farm Laws

Traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) welcomed the Supreme Court order of suspension the implementation of the three farm laws until further notice and set up a committee comprising experts to hear the parties and understand the ground situation. They claimed that this is a half victory, and now the state government should also waive off the cess, being collected at the wholesale market for any trade.

Bhimji Bhanushali, secretary of the Grain, Rice & Oilseeds, Merchants’ Association (GROMA) said that the Supreme Court order has come as a big relief for farmers as well as traders. “The farm laws are meant to end of the APMCs across the country,” said Bhanushali. He added that the laws are against the livelihood of lakhs of traders and farmers.

Traders are opposing the farm laws at they feel that it is not providing them a level playing field. They claim that cess is being collected when a product is sold at the wholesale market while there is no such tax outside the market.