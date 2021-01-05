Navi Mumbai: Amidst ongoing farmers' protest, NCP's Rohit Pawar visits Vashi APMC at 4 am

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protests over the Centre's farm laws, NCP elder and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar visited Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) today.
As per the report by Mumbai Mirror, the leader visited the APMC at 4 am on Tuesday.
The leader took to Twitter and posted photos of his visit. "The Market Committee is an important link in the process of bringing fruits and vegetables from the farmers' field to the consumer," he said while speaking about the visit.
Pawar during his visit discussed various issues with the farmers, middlemen, traders, Mathadi workers, retailers to understand the process there.
During his visit, MLA Devendra Bhuyar, Speaker Ashok Dak, Tejas Shinde, Hrishikesh Shinde as well as local office-bearers of the party and APMC were present on the occasion.
The visit by Rohit came amidst the ongoing uproar and agitations against the centre's farm laws. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed the apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)