Navi Mumbai: Amidst ongoing farmers' protest, NCP's Rohit Pawar visits Vashi APMC at 4 am

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protests over the Centre's farm laws, NCP elder and Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar visited Vashi Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) today.

As per the report by Mumbai Mirror, the leader visited the APMC at 4 am on Tuesday.

The leader took to Twitter and posted photos of his visit. "The Market Committee is an important link in the process of bringing fruits and vegetables from the farmers' field to the consumer," he said while speaking about the visit.

Pawar during his visit discussed various issues with the farmers, middlemen, traders, Mathadi workers, retailers to understand the process there.

During his visit, MLA Devendra Bhuyar, Speaker Ashok Dak, Tejas Shinde, Hrishikesh Shinde as well as local office-bearers of the party and APMC were present on the occasion.