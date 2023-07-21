Navi Mumbai: Toddy Addict Found Dead, Cops Register Murder Case After Finding Injury Mark

Representative Photo

The Nerul police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after a 34-year-old man was found dead in Shirvane village. The deceased had an injury mark on his head.

The deceased, identified as Govinda Rajanna Shrirangpur, was a resident of Darave village in the Seawoods area.

According to police, the Shrirangpur was addicted to toddy and was found near Chandu Toddy shop in Shirvane village. The complainant, Balram Rajanna Shrirangpur, 26, younger brother of the deceased said that as usual on July 19 morning, his younger brother left home for work.

Victim pronounced dead in hospital

Around 4 pm, the complainant received a call from his friend Vinod Rathod that his brother was lying near Chandu Toddy Shop in Shirvane village. Balram who was in Belapur, rushed on his motorbike and reached the spot to find a crowd had gathered and police were making enquiries. Police informed him that his brother was sent to NMMC Hospital in Vashi.

When the complainant reached NMMC hospital, he learned that his brother died before being admitted to the hospital. The doctor informed him that there was an injury mark on the head of the deceased. Based on his complaint, Nerul police registered a case of murder under section 302 of IPC.