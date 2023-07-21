 Navi Mumbai: Toddy Addict Found Dead, Cops Register Murder Case After Finding Injury Mark
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Toddy Addict Found Dead, Cops Register Murder Case After Finding Injury Mark

Navi Mumbai: Toddy Addict Found Dead, Cops Register Murder Case After Finding Injury Mark

The deceased was identified as Govinda Rajanna Shrirangpur, a resident of Darave village in the Seawoods area. When the complainant reached NMMC hospital, he learned that his brother died before being admitted to the hospital.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

The Nerul police have registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after a 34-year-old man was found dead in Shirvane village. The deceased had an injury mark on his head.

The deceased, identified as Govinda Rajanna Shrirangpur, was a resident of Darave village in the Seawoods area.

According to police, the Shrirangpur was addicted to toddy and was found near Chandu Toddy shop in Shirvane village. The complainant, Balram Rajanna Shrirangpur, 26, younger brother of the deceased said that as usual on July 19 morning, his younger brother left home for work.

Victim pronounced dead in hospital

Around 4 pm, the complainant received a call from his friend Vinod Rathod that his brother was lying near Chandu Toddy Shop in Shirvane village. Balram who was in Belapur, rushed on his motorbike and reached the spot to find a crowd had gathered and police were making enquiries. Police informed him that his brother was sent to NMMC Hospital in Vashi.

When the complainant reached NMMC hospital, he learned that his brother died before being admitted to the hospital. The doctor informed him that there was an injury mark on the head of the deceased. Based on his complaint, Nerul police registered a case of murder under section 302 of IPC.

Read Also
Old man found dead in Panvel
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maha Administrative Reshuffle: 41 Bureaucrats Transferred; Rajendra Kshirsagar Becomes Mumbai...

Maha Administrative Reshuffle: 41 Bureaucrats Transferred; Rajendra Kshirsagar Becomes Mumbai...

Gujarat's Devang Shah Appointed as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for Bombay High Court

Gujarat's Devang Shah Appointed as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) for Bombay High Court

Maharashtra: Four Minors Among Dead In Irshalwadi Landslide

Maharashtra: Four Minors Among Dead In Irshalwadi Landslide

Mumbai News: Man Facilitating Money Transfer In International Sextortion Racket Arrested in WB

Mumbai News: Man Facilitating Money Transfer In International Sextortion Racket Arrested in WB

Rain Wreaks Havoc in Mumbai: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams, & Train Delays Amidst IMD's Orange Alert

Rain Wreaks Havoc in Mumbai: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams, & Train Delays Amidst IMD's Orange Alert