Old man found dead in Panvel

HomeMumbaiOld man found dead in Panvel

According to police, the body of the deceased was noticed by villagers on Monday morning and they accordingly informed the police.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 11:25 PM IST
The Panvel taluka police registered a case after the body of an 80-year-old man was found in water along Pali Budrak road in Panvel. The old man was stabbed to death by a sharp-edged weapon, said police.

The deceased was identified as Pandurang, a resident of Poyanje. “The injury marks were found on the forehead, face and back of the head. She was assaulted with sharp-edged weapons,” said an official from Panvel taluka police station.

His body was then dumped in running water with the intention of destroying the evidence. As soon as the information about this incident was received, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil of zone 2, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhagwat Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar, and other police officials reached the spot.  

