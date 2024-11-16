Navi Mumbai To Host Thai Loy Krathong Festival From November 15-17 ; Exquisite Buffet, Krathong-Making And Cultural Delights Await

Thailand’s vibrant and enchanting celebration of Loy Krathong, would be made available at its renowned Asian Kitchen restaurant. | Farooq Sayed

For the first time, Navi Mumbaikars can witness a Thai festival along with an exquisite dinner buffet, curated in collaboration with the Thai Consulate and Thai Tourism. The festival is being brought to the table by Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai. Thailand’s vibrant and enchanting celebration of Loy Krathong, would be made available at its renowned Asian Kitchen restaurant.

Featuring the culinary expertise of Thai Chef Vina, who also teaches Hotel Management student of DY Patil university, the festival is scheduled over two weekends, from November 15 to 17 and November 22 to 24 from 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

Loy Krathong, celebrated annually on the full moon night of the 12th month in the Thai lunar calendar, is a festival that symbolizes the act of releasing lanterns or decorated floating baskets (krathongs) onto water as a gesture of gratitude and the release of past misfortunes.

At the exquisite buffet, guests can look forward to a delightful menu featuring traditional Thai dishes such as Tom Kah (Coconut Soup Veg), Tom Yum Kai (Hot and sour Chicken Soup), and appetizers like Sriracha Shrimps, Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce, and the signature KraThong Tong (Golden Cups)—a nod to the festival’s namesake. The main course offerings include classics like Thai Green Curry (Kang Keaw Waan), Panang Prawn Curry, and a live noodle counter featuring Ramen Noodles and a Barbecue Station. To round off the experience, guests can indulge in traditional Thai desserts, including the popular Thapthim Krop (Thai Red Rubies in Coconut Milk).

Guests will also have the unique opportunity to participate in traditional krathong-making sessions, where they can create their own floating baskets and release them into the pool, embodying the festival spirit. The evening ambiance will be enhanced by a mix of traditional Thai music. Additionally, there will be a lucky draw with giveaways from Thailand Tourism, making the experience even more memorable.

The event intends to provide the guests an immersive cultural experience, combining traditional Thai Flavors, music, and activities.