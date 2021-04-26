Navi Mumbai: Three held for selling illegally procured Remdesivir injection at higher price

The Koparkhairane police arrested three persons including a woman for allegedly selling Remdesivir injection procured illegally at a price higher than the maximum retail price. The woman worked as an admin in-charge of a private hospital at Dombivli, the police said. Police trapped them after sending a dummy customer.

Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Koparkhairane police station said, “We had received information that some people were illegally selling Remdesivir injections in our area and accordingly laid a trap to catch hold of them.”

He added that they sent a cop posing as a customer and caught one of the accused with the injection. “Sameer Chandorkar, 25, was caught red-handed on Friday night. We recovered four vials of Remdesivir injection from his possession. He was selling each injection for Rs 20,000 whereas the actual price is less than Rs 2000.”

“During interrogation, the accused gave details of his accomplices and based on that we arrested Vandana Jadhav, 28, and Vinod Patil, 30, on Sunday. All of them were residents of Dombivali. Jadhav worked as an admin in-charge of a private hospital there,” he said.

Tidar informed, “It is still not clear from where they procured the injections and how many vials they had sold earlier. We will take some more time to get all the details.”