 Navi Mumbai: Thieves Break Into 12 Shops In Panvel, Valuables Stolen
A total of seven shop shutters were broken into at Panvel Municipal Market complex; The police are investigating the case

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

At least 12 shops were broken into in Panvel on Thursday midnight and valuables were stolen.

The shutters of seven shops were cut at one shopping complex.

According to police, businessmen left for their homes after closing shops around 10-11pm. However, when they came back on Friday morning, they found the shutters of many shops open partially. The shutter of shops opened were edible oil shops, a general store, a disposable paper shop, a cloth shop and others.

It has been learned that valuables worth lakhs and cash were stolen from these shops.

FPJ

Shop shutter broken

Shop shutter broken | FPJ

article-image

