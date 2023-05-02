MP: Police arrest four for robbing sweets shop owner within 12 hrs in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur police have arrested four persons who had barged into the house of a sweets shop owner and had made away with jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.1 crores in total, the police said.

The police added that the accused had come across the modus operandi of the robbery on YouTube and concocted the plan thereafter.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi told mediapersons in a press conference that the complainant, Omprakash Purohit, who owns a sweets shop in the town, was at his house along with his wife and daughter on Sunday, when four masked men barged inside his house.

On gunpoint, the accused fastened the entire family with a rope and made away with all gold jewellery and Rs 36 lakh in cash. The matter was reported to the police, after which SP Sanghi reached the spot and probed the matter. The cyber cell, as well as the dog squad and FSL teams were also called to the spot for speedy investigations.

The whistle-blower network was also informed about the same, after which all the four accused were nabbed along with the stolen booty worth Rs 1.1 crore within 12 hours. One of the accused is absconding, to nab whom, efforts are on by the police, SP Sanghi said.

