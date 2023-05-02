 MP: Police arrest four for robbing sweets shop owner within 12 hrs in Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Police arrest four for robbing sweets shop owner within 12 hrs in Chhatarpur

MP: Police arrest four for robbing sweets shop owner within 12 hrs in Chhatarpur

The accused had concocted the plan to rob the businessman by watching videos on YouTube

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur police have arrested four persons who had barged into the house of a sweets shop owner and had made away with jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.1 crores in total, the police said.

The police added that the accused had come across the modus operandi of the robbery on YouTube and concocted the plan thereafter.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Chhatarpur, Amit Sanghi told mediapersons in a press conference that the complainant, Omprakash Purohit, who owns a sweets shop in the town, was at his house along with his wife and daughter on Sunday, when four masked men barged inside his house.

On gunpoint, the accused fastened the entire family with a rope and made away with all gold jewellery and Rs 36 lakh in cash. The matter was reported to the police, after which SP Sanghi reached the spot and probed the matter. The cyber cell, as well as the dog squad and FSL teams were also called to the spot for speedy investigations.

The whistle-blower network was also informed about the same, after which all the four accused were nabbed along with the stolen booty worth Rs 1.1 crore within 12 hours. One of the accused is absconding, to nab whom, efforts are on by the police, SP Sanghi said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Link Road 3 route jammed as over 500 health workers gather to demand permanent jobs in NHM
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Police arrest four for robbing sweets shop owner within 12 hrs in Chhatarpur

MP: Police arrest four for robbing sweets shop owner within 12 hrs in Chhatarpur

MP: Doctors threaten to go on indefinite strike in Sehore

MP: Doctors threaten to go on indefinite strike in Sehore

MP: Ladli Laxmi Utsav today, officials asked to prepare for it in Narmadapuram

MP: Ladli Laxmi Utsav today, officials asked to prepare for it in Narmadapuram

MP: Man duping people in name marrying his daughter caught in Gwalior

MP: Man duping people in name marrying his daughter caught in Gwalior

Bhopal: NLIU-India Foundation Constitutional Law Symposium held

Bhopal: NLIU-India Foundation Constitutional Law Symposium held