Navi Mumbai: Teenage Girl Dies Giving Birth To Baby; Zero FIR Filed Against Boyfriend For Impregnating Minor

Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: As per the allegation of the parents of the 18-year-old teenager who lost her life while giving birth to a baby in the bathroom of her residence, Vashi police has registered a zero FIR against her alleged boyfriend from Shrivardhan in Raigad district, who is suspected to have impregnated her while she was still a minor.

About The Incident

The deceased girl, who had turned 18 in the month of June this year, had come to Vashi to stay with her father in the month of May along with her mother and two younger brothers. Her mother and siblings returned back to Shrivardhan in June after the school reopened while the girl who was class XII pass-out, decided to stay back with her father in Vashi. The father worked as an artisan in Mumbai.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Premature Baby Dies A Day After Teen Mother Dies In Tragic Home Birth In Vashi

On July 19, after the calls to her father went unanswered by her, the father, who was at work, called the neighbour asking to check on her. The neighbour along with a few women opened the door and entered the house only to find the girl motionless on the floor of the bathroom along with a newborn baby that was lying between her legs.

One of the neighbours said that there was a lady along with them who was well-versed in nursing, and she cut the umbilical cord and then tapped the baby’s back following which the baby started crying. The girl and the baby, both were taken to Vashi General Hospital wherein the girl was declared dead and the baby boy who weighed just 2 kg, was under treatment. On July 21, the baby too passed away.

All the while, the family and neighbours claimed that no one was aware of her pregnancy and neither did she look like one. The doctors have informed that the child was born prematurely and died due to a lack of oxygen that the child should have got immediately after the birth.

Statement Of A Police Officer From Vashi Police Station

“Since the girl had not been answering the call since morning time, we suspect that the delivery would have happened by around 11 am and the death was reported only by 4 pm,” a police officer from Vashi Police station said.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police On Hunt For Gang Behind Fake Overseas Job Agency

Following the incident, the mother and her siblings too came to Vashi. “The mother has denied knowing about her pregnancy but she informed us about an affair that she had in Shrivardhan. The mother has claimed that she had brought her daughter to Vashi so that she could find a job somewhere as they are not financially well to do to provide her further studies. After class XII, she had gone for a computer course and that is when she had an affair with a man aged around 23 years. The mother is not aware if he was employed,” the officer added.

The police have registered a zero FIR and will be transferring the case to Shrivardhan police for further investigations, and DNA tests of the accused and the baby that was born. The accused has been booked under the sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.