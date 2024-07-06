Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police On Hunt For Gang Behind Fake Overseas Job Agency | Pixabay

The Vashi police are on the lookout for a gang who had started a fake overseas job placement agency and duped close to 59 people from various parts of the country, by providing them with phoney work permits and tickets to multiple countries.

The victims collectively lost Rs63 lakh. The complaint was registered by Aldeepkumar Jhulansingh Singh, 35, a resident of Bihar on Thursday, against six people who ran the agency in Vashi.

The fake firm Atlas Global Manpower was run by Mohammadali Muhammadsali Jabli, Irshad, Sajid Khan, Vijay Kumar, Rauf Ansari and Chauhan.

Singh, who worked as a welder in Dubai, lost his job due to COVID-19 in 2020 and since then he has been hunting for a job. In September 2023, he contacted the agency for work wherein the agency promised him a job overseas on payment of Rs1.5 lakh.

Later, the agency asked Singh to get more people to work overseas. Accordingly, Singh contacted around 21 of his relatives and convinced them to join him. In October 2023 the agency informed that 18 of them have been selected for work in Kazakhstan and three have been selected for work based out of Russia. They were provided with tickets and were asked to head to Delhi airport.

Later, they realised that they were provided with fake tickets and work permits. We are investigating the case” a police officer said.

The agency then assured them they would be sent again and were provided fake cheques. The complainant had given a written complaint to the police and after a preliminary investigation, the police registered the case against the six accused under sections 34 and 420 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).