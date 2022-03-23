Navi Mumbai: Supply of Alphonso mangoes increases in APMC

The supply of Alphonso mango at the wholesale market is increasing each day. The market received around 35,000 boxes of Alphonso mango on Tuesday which is said to be the highest in the season.

On Saturday, the market had received around 16,000 boxes from different parts of Maharashtra.

According to traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), at present, mangoes are arriving in large quantities from Devgad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad.

Following an increase in supply, there is an impact on price and now it has come down slightly. Earlier, the price of Alphonso mangoes ranges from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 for each box. Now, the price has come down to around Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,500 for each box. One box contains around 4 to 6 dozen mangoes.

“Different types of mangoes are also coming into the fruit market of Vashi. But the most awaited of all is Alphonso mango from Konkan and Raigad,” said Viren Patil, a trader.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 09:31 AM IST