Navi Mumbai Student Wins Bronze At State-Level Special Olympics Cycling Championship |

A student from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) ETC Centre has brought pride to the city after winning third place at the state-level Special Olympics cycling competition held in Ahilyanagar on December 8.

Ojas Rahul Adagale, who trains at the ETC Centre, clinched the bronze medal in the 5-km special cycling race.

Family Says Medal Boosted His Confidence

Expressing their joy, Ojas’s parents said the achievement had greatly boosted his confidence.

Navi Mumbai Student Wins Bronze At State-Level Special Olympics Cycling Championship |

“He loves cycling. To see him recognised at the state level means the world to us,” the family said.

Milestone for NMMC’s ETC Centre

The accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the civic body’s centre dedicated to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

ETC Director Dr. Anuradha Babar praised the team’s efforts, saying:

“We strive to ensure that children with intellectual disabilities get exposure to competitive sports. Ojas’s accomplishment will motivate other students to participate and explore their strengths.”

Competition Saw Participation From 12 Districts

The event was jointly organised by the Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Foundation and Janseva Foundation, Loni, under the banner of Special Olympics Bharat – Maharashtra.

Competitions in cycling and judo were held, with the 5-km race conducted along the Vildaghat bypass highway. Athletes from Mumbai, Kolhapur, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, Raigad, Thane, Washim, Dharashiv, Solapur and Ahilyanagar participated.

ETC Coach Praises Ojas’s Determination

Ojas, who belongs to the intellectual disability division at the centre, completed the route with remarkable focus.

“He displayed tremendous determination throughout the race. His focus and grit stood out even among a large group of trained athletes,” an ETC Centre coach said.

Special Olympics Officials Stress Importance of Inclusion

Senior officials from Special Olympics Bharat – Maharashtra were present at the championship.

“Seeing children like Ojas excel at state platforms reinforces why inclusive sports are essential. Their achievements must be celebrated just as widely as any mainstream sporting success,” said state president Dr. Somaiyya.

District President Dhanashree Vikhe Patil added that the participation from multiple districts reflects the growing scope of Special Olympics in Maharashtra.

NMMC Leadership Lauds Achievement

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde congratulated Ojas, calling it a proud moment for the corporation.

“Ojas’s performance is an inspiration to hundreds of children across the city. This medal reflects the ETC Centre’s consistent efforts to nurture the abilities of specially-abled children,” he said.

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar also applauded the achievement, highlighting the strong family support behind Ojas’s success.