Navi Mumbai: State Govt Sets Up Committee To Shield Flamingo Lake, Uplifting Activist Hopes

The state government’s decision to set up a high-level committee to look into the conservation of the DPS Flamingo Lake has upped activists' spirits to fix accountability against those keen on destroying the area. Environmentalists have identified various disturbing aspects surrounding the lake, which the committee is expected to look into.

The first and foremost action city-based NGO NatConnect wants to be done is to scrap reservations made against the lake area. The high-power committee led by the Forest Secretary is being asked to look at the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) development plan, which marks the lake as sector 52, for future development. “The CIDCO has been making attempts to usurp the 30-acre wetland for real estate development and it even filed a complaint against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for opening the choked water inlets on the instructions of Aioli MLA Ganesh Naik,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar.

The committee is also expected to look into the violations done with the construction of the passenger water transport terminal. According to the activists rallying to preserve the lake, the construction of the jetty by the CIDCO has affected the tidal water flow at the lake.

“The grave violations by the CIDCO while clearing the proposal for the diversion of 0.46 hectares of mangroves is one of the many ways the water levels in the ponds were disturbed. There are numerous instances when the lake has remained dry. The high-power committee should look into these aspects,” adds Kumar.

The committee comprising Principal secretaries of Environment and Urban Development Departments, Managing Director of city planner and CIDCO, Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board, Thane district collector and BNHS chairman Pravin Pardesi is now looked forward to saving the lake-frequented by Flamingos. Sandeep Sareen of Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) said the collective efforts of the people and environmentalists paid off.

“We are thankful for the efforts by MLA Ganesh Naik, author Jayant Hudar and former corporator Netra Shirke,” Sareen added.

Rekha Sankhala of Save Flamingos & Mangroves forum welcomed the government’s decision and said the people’s involvement in protecting and conserving the lake is very important.