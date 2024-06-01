Navi Mumbai: Massive Clean-Up Drive Held At DPS Lake To Mark World Environment Day, 450 Kg Plastic Waste Collected |

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, the DY Patil University’s Climate Action Lab (D-CAL), in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai - Joy of Giving, organized the clean-up drive. As much as 450 kg of garbage, most of it plastic, was collected during a clean-up drive at DPS Flamingo Lake in Nerul on Saturday.

This initiative, based on the theme ‘Dharti ki Awaaz,’ aimed to inspire a deeper, more mindful approach to environmental stewardship, the organisers said. The event saw participation from the students from DY Patil University, Nerul. In total, 300 participants came together to contribute to this cause.

Founded by Rajlakshmi Patil, D-CAL is dedicated to tackling climate change by encouraging student participation, engagement, and community-inclusive actions of creating lasting and positive change. The newly established Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai - Joy of Giving, led by their President, Mahesh Gera, had joined hands with D-CAL in the activity.

The team of Gera comprises of passionate individuals from diverse fields, all committed to making a meaningful impact on society and the community at large. The core of their all the activity is the principle of the Joy of Giving.

The cleanup drive was supported by various authorities such as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Forest Department, NRI Coastal Police, and the Mangrove Cell, as well as communities like Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) and Environment Life . Sandeep Sareen and Anupam Verma of NMEPS, Dharmesh Barai of Environment Life guided the teams in fulfilling the task of cleaning up the lake area.

A large number of non-biodegradable idols of gods and goddesses were collected during the drive and they were sent to the DY Patil’s Institute of Design and Creativity for refurbishing.

This mega initiative was more than just a cleanup drive. It aimed to cascade into a broader cleanup of our minds, consciousness, and behaviours regarding environmental preservation. By working together, the participants hope to make a difference and embark on a new beginning for a healthier planet.

Deputy municipal Commissioners Somnath Potare and Dr Ajay Gadade along with Assistant Municipal Commissioner Shashikant Tandel also visited the Lake to encourage the cleanup drive. NMMC had arranged for the dustbins for the volunteers to collect the waste.

“It was amazing to see the youth engaged in this mindful activity. This amazing and truly synchronous event also marked the arrival of the ever so enthusiastic team of Rotary Club of Navi Mumbai - Joy of Giving who have resolved to make a difference to the very ‘Joy of Giving’ in all walks of life with meaningful participation and collaboration with like-minded institutions, communities and people and synergies that will make this truly sustainable. We hope to see more such activities in coming days,” green activist Rekha Sankhala said.

The activists appealed to the public to be mindful of the waste that they dump into nature and use the dustbin put by the NMMC to dispose of their garbage.