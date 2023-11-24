Navi Mumbai: Speeding SUV Driven By 20-Year-Old Claims Life Of 39-Year-Old Man; 3 Others Injured

Navi Mumbai: 1 Dead, 3 Others Sustain Injuries After Speeding SUV Hits Them & Container In Ulwe; Driver Booked | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a tragic incident that occurred on Thursday night in old Ulwe village, Navi Mumbai, a 39-year-old man lost his life, and three others sustained injuries when a speeding SUV hit them.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was standing near a container when he was fatally hit by the fast-moving car.

High-speed driving led to multiple collisions

The incident took place between 9 pm and 9.30 pm in old Ulwe village, with the driver of the SUV, identified as 20-year-old Sidharth Vishwanath Dere from sector 48 in Seawoods, allegedly driving at a high speed. Dere's reckless driving led to a chain of collisions, starting with knocking down a scooter and ultimately resulting in the tragic death of Singh.

Rohan Mukadam, the rider of the scooter, and his brother Sarvesh Mukadam, both residents of Belapur, were tossed a significant distance due to the impact of the accident. While they sustained injuries, their conditions are reported to be stable, and they are currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

The car's driver Dere also suffered injuries in the incident and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Case registered against SUV driver

Following a complaint filed by Rohan Mukadam, the NRI police registered a case against Dere under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicle Act. The charges include causing death by negligence under section 304 A, as well as sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC.