Navi Mumbai: Special immunization programme under Indradhanush 4.0 starts today

The first round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0 that aims to protect children and pregnant women from life-threatening diseases started on March 7 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The universal immunization programme will be implemented in 3 months.

According to a senior civic official, the immunization programme will be implemented for 7 days each month through 23 civic urban health posts of NMMC. The campaign will be implemented in the first month from March 7, the second month on April 4, and the third month on May 9, 2022, for the next 7 days excluding Sundays, public holidays, and regular vaccination days.

NMMC has implemented the earlier three missions of Mission Rainbow successfully through meticulous planning. Under this 'Intensified Mission Rainbow 4.0' campaign, all the beneficiary children between the ages of 0 to 23 months, ie children born in or after March 2020, will be vaccinated and pregnant women will also be vaccinated.

For the success of the campaign, medical officers, ANM, AHV, Asha Swayamsevak have been imparted the necessary training through training sessions. The civic body also publicized through banners and hoardings widely.

Vaccination is an effective tool to reduce mortality and morbidity in children. Therefore, the objective of this campaign is to find out the children who have been deprived of vaccination or have been partially vaccinated and to complete their vaccination.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:28 AM IST