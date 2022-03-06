COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.65 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 5 has inoculated 15,65,22,433 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,41,815 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 36,473,199 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,93,061 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,07,01,583 received their second dose. 9,43,136 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,29,818 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 19,95,006 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,108 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,254 of them have got their second dose. 3,04,157 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,253 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,90,106 got their second dose. 3,18,405 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday, March 4, recorded 525 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,476. Besides, 9 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,727.

992 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,15,711. The recovery rate in the state is 98.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 28,878 people are in home quarantine and 595 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 131 new cases.

Meanwhile, 206 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 146 patients have been reported by B J Medical College and 60 patients have been reported by National Chemical Laboratory. Till date, a total of 5211 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 4629 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Until now 9382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8944 patients have been received. 438 results are awaited.

