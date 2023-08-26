Navi Mumbai: Slums In City To Be Developed Under SRA After Nod By Industries Minister Uday Samant

Industry minister Uday Samant | Twitter

Navi Mumbai: In an important development, slums in Navi Mumbai will be developed on the lines of Mumbai under Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme. Industries Minister Uday Samant has granted in principle approval for the implementation of the SRA scheme in Navi Mumbai.

The decision will be beneficial for thousands of slum dwellers living from Digha to Nerul’s Shivajinagar, all under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Samant announced the decision during a meeting held at Mantralaya. The meeting was attended by Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Vijay Nahata, Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai District Chief Vijay Chaugule, senior MIDC officials, CIDCO representatives, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, and officials from related departments.

Industries Minister Approved Redevelopment Of Nearly 35,000 Slums

During the meeting, Minister Uday Samant issued a directive to initiate the first-ever biometric survey, a crucial step towards realizing the SRA scheme's objectives. Furthermore, he officially announced his approval in principle for the redevelopment of approximately 35,000 slums under the auspices of MIDC.

Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Vijay Nahata and District Chief Vijay Chaugule confirmed this development, stressed the positive impact it will have on the community and expressed their gratitude for the government's commitment to addressing the housing needs of the underprivileged