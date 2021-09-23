Navi Mumbai: Six resto-bars fined Rs 50,000 each for violation of COVID-19 norms

In the past week, the special squad of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken strict action against six restaurants and bars in Belapur and Koparkhairane for being operational after 10 pm, in clear violation of COVID-19 guidelines. As per the state government and local body’s guidelines, all restaurants and bars are allowed to operate till 10 pm only.

'Rain Forest Resto-Bar' at Sector 11 in Belapur and 'Manisha Bar and Restaurant' at Sector 15 in Belapur were found operating post 10 pm, on September 22. The 'Metro Bar' at Sector 15 in Koparkhairane was also found to be open. The special squad fined all three restaurants and bars Rs 50,000 each for violating COVID-19 norms.

The special squad had earlier fined 'Live It Up restaurant and bar' at sector 19 D in Vashi, 'Mayur restaurant and bar' in sector 5 in Koparkhairane and 'Bigg Boss' Bar at Sector 11 in CBD Belapur for operating till 11 pm.

“Since this was their first violation, they were imposed Rs 50,000 fines. If they are found violating the second time, their bar and restaurant will be closed for 7 days,” said a senior civic official. He added that if they continue to violate, their establishment will be closed till the COVID pandemic ends.

Since August 10, 2020, the special squads have collected Rs. 3,91,07,100 as fines from citizens and establishments for violating COVID norms in the city.

Although the NMMC is vaccinating people for aggressively against COVID-19, to prevent a possible third wave of COVID, the civic body has appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms like wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and keeping one's hands clean.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayandar: MBMC collects nearly Rs 70 crore property tax in first half of current fiscal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 06:55 PM IST