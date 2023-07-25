Navi Mumbai: Singer Anuradha Paudwal Donates Hearing Aids To 64 Students In Vashi

Anuradha Paudwal, a well-known playback singer extended her support to hearing-impaired children and donated hearing aids to 64 students in an event held in sector 15, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. | FPJ

Anuradha Paudwal, a well-known playback singer extended her support to hearing-impaired children and donated hearing aids to 64 students in an event held in sector 15, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. These students were registered with the U-Dise app of the government in the NMMC area.

On the occasion, Aruna Yadav, the Principal of NMMC School, warmly welcomed the esteemed singer on behalf of the municipal corporation. Upon receiving the hearing devices, the students' faces lit up with joy with heartfelt appreciation for Paudwal's generous gesture.

Over a thousand hearing aids have been made available across various cities, with 64 being distributed to hearing-impaired students in Navi Mumbai through this initiative. | FPJ

Before distributing the hearing aids, each student underwent a hearing assessment, ensuring that the devices were customized to suit their individual needs. Over a thousand hearing aids have been made available across various cities, with 64 being distributed to hearing-impaired students in Navi Mumbai through this initiative.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Anita Mojad, Education Coordinator, Jagdish Tole, the Headmaster of the Primary Section, Balu Khatke, the Headmaster of the Secondary Section, Ujwala Patil, the ETC Center Supervisor, along with other teachers and a huge number of parents.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)