Navi Mumbai Shocker: Speeding Swift Dzire Hits Police Constable, Drags Him 200 Metres On Bonnet In Kalamboli; CCTV Surfaces | Screengrab

Navi Mumbai: A routine vehicle inspection in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli area took a dangerous turn after a speeding Swift Dzire allegedly rammed into a police constable and dragged him nearly 200 metres on its bonnet before fleeing the spot.

The incident, reportedly captured on CCTV, left the constable seriously injured. Police have launched a search for two suspects who were allegedly travelling in the vehicle.

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Swift Dzire Hits Constable During Routine Vehicle Check

According to a News18 report, the injured constable has been identified as Dilip Bhoi, who was conducting a routine vehicle inspection in Kalamboli when the incident occurred.

A Swift Dzire car, reportedly occupied by two individuals, allegedly struck the constable after its driver failed to stop during the checking operation.

The impact caused Bhoi to land on the bonnet of the vehicle. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated and continued driving, dragging the constable for nearly 200 metres. The constable reportedly sustained serious injuries.

The footage has raised concerns about the safety of police personnel conducting roadside vehicle inspections.

Suspects Flee; Car Reportedly Had Fake Number Plate

The vehicle allegedly carried a fake registration number plate, raising further suspicion about its occupants. Both suspects are said to be absconding, and police have initiated efforts to trace them.

Further details including the identity of the two accused are awaited.

Nashik Road Accident

In a separate case from last month, a road accident in Nashik district claimed the life of a police sub-inspector deployed for traffic management and security arrangements.

The incident occurred on October 18 near Nanduri, at the foothills of Saptashrungi Gad.

Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Gaikwad, attached to the traffic branch, died after a speeding car reportedly lost control near Abhona Chowk and struck police personnel and devotees.

More than 11 police personnel and several devotees were reportedly injured in the accident. According to reports, the vehicle was approaching from the Vani side when the driver allegedly lost control.

The impact left several people injured, while Gaikwad succumbed to his injuries.

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