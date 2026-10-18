Nashik: PSI Killed As Speeding Car Rams Police Personnel, Devotees Near Saptashrungi Gad |

Nashik: A police sub-inspector was killed when a speeding car rammed into police personnel deployed for traffic management and security arrangements near Nanduri, at the foothills of Saptashrungi Gad, in the early hours of Sunday (Oct 18).

Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Vijay Gaikwad, attached to the traffic branch, died in the accident. More than 11 police personnel and several devotees were also injured.

According to reports, a large number of devotees have been visiting the Saptashrungi Gad temple during Navratri. In view of the heavy rush of pilgrims and vehicles, police personnel were deployed at Nanduri to regulate traffic. Barricades had also been installed along the road.

A speeding car approaching from the Vani side reportedly went out of control near Abhona Chowk and struck police personnel on duty and several devotees. The impact left multiple people injured.

Following the incident, local residents and police personnel rushed to the spot and assisted the injured. They were taken to Vani Rural Hospital for treatment, while those seriously injured were reportedly shifted to Nashik for further medical care.

Traffic arrangements were subsequently modified to manage the situation and control the crowd. An investigation is underway to establish the exact cause of the accident, with preliminary reports suggesting that the driver lost control of the vehicle.