Nashik: Parking, Traffic Management Top Agenda At Simhastha Preparation Review |

Nashik: Preparations for the Simhastha Maha Kumbh Mela 2027 gained momentum as Guardian Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department Eknath Dawale reviewed key infrastructure and logistical arrangements at a high-level meeting in Nashik. Parking facilities, traffic management, signage, Sadhugram development, ghat layouts and essential civic services were among the issues discussed.

Senior officials attending the meeting included Nashik Range Inspector General of Police Sanjay Yenpure, Police Commissioner Sandip Karnik, Superintendent of Police DS Swami, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and District Collector Ayush Prasad, along with representatives of various government departments and infrastructure agencies.

Dawale stressed the need for coordinated planning, timely execution and speedy resolution of pending issues. Officials reviewed parking capacity, access roads, entry and exit arrangements, directional signboards, Sadhugram facilities, water supply, sanitation, electricity, lighting and ghat infrastructure, with particular emphasis on pilgrim safety and crowd management.

NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh highlighted the importance of coordination among departments to ensure that infrastructure projects and essential services progress simultaneously.

Departments were directed to provide updated work status reports, details of pending approvals and implementation schedules to ensure time-bound execution and the readiness of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar for the religious gathering.