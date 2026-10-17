WATCH: Major Fire Breaks Out At Vidyut Bhavan In Nashik Road; Fire Brigade Averts Disaster

Major Fire Breaks Out At Vidyut Bhavan In Nashik Road; Fire Brigade Averts Disaster | Video Screengrab

Nashik: A major fire broke out at Vidyut Bhavan, the Electricity Department building in Nashik Road, on Saturday morning. Smoke and flames billowing from the office premises caused panic in the area, raising concerns among residents and administrative officials.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade immediately dispatched fire tenders to the spot. Firefighters used two fire engines to bring the blaze under control within a short time. Their timely intervention prevented significant damage to the surrounding area.

No loss of life has been reported. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police and fire department have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.