Mumbai Couple Heading To BKC Offices Injured After Car Rams Bike On Western Express Highway, Driver Absconding | Representational Image

Mumbai: A couple, both bankers working in BKC, were injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle from behind near Bahar Junction on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Andheri East on Friday morning and fled. Sarvesh Prabhu, 29, suffered injuries to both palms and his right knee, while his wife Aditi, 31, fractured her right wrist.

In his complaint, Prabhu said a black car approached at high speed and rammed into their motorcycle, throwing them both off and damaging the bike.

Couple Taken To Hospital After Crash

According to the Andheri police, the couple had left their Kandivli home barely 15 minutes before the collision at 8 am. The driver fled without stopping, and the couple could only note the car’s colour. Police reached the spot soon afterwards and took them to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East.

Police Book Unidentified Motorist

The Andheri police have booked the unidentified motorist under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and dangerous driving. No arrest has been made.

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Investigators have collected CCTV footage and sought records from the RTO to identify the vehicle and trace the driver. Officers are examining the footage to establish the route the motorist took after the crash, an Andheri police official said.

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