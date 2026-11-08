Mumbai Tragedy: Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Nalasopara, Dies By Suicide At Grant Road Railway Station | AI Representative

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man allegedly jumped in front of an AC local train on track No. 4 at Grant Road railway station around 1 pm on Saturday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) said he took the extreme step after allegedly killing his wife over suspicions about her character.

The Churchgate railway police have registered an accidental death report, while a murder case has been registered against the deceased at Nalasopara police station.

Couple Frequently Argued Over Suspicions

The man lived in Nalasopara West with his wife, 41, and their two sons, aged 18 and 21. He ran a garage at Grant Road, while his wife ran a tuition class from their home. He was allegedly suspicious of his wife’s character, and the couple frequently argued over the issue.

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Son Discovers Mother's Body At Home

In his complaint, the deceased’s teenage son alleged that his father killed his mother with an object in their bedroom on Friday night. He found his mother’s body in the bedroom around 5 am on Saturday, with injury marks on her neck and face. After the alleged murder, the man fled the house, police said.

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