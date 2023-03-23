Navi Mumbai: Shobha Yatra held on Gudi Padwa in Ulwe by Sakal Hindu Samaj | FPJ

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Sakal Hindu Samaj took out a Shobha Yatra in Ulwe on Wednesday evening from Shiv Temple in sector 18 to Delta Chowk in sector 10. Around 200 citizens participated in the Shobha Yatra.

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the new year as per the Hindu calendar coinciding with the harvesting season. The first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar is celebrated as new year amongst the Maharashtrian community.

Shobha Yatra

The Shobha Yatra began at Shiv Temple in sector 18 and passed through Bikaner Sweets at sector 17, Ramseth Thakur Sports Complex and Hanuman Mandir in sector 17 Sadguru Chowk in sector 17 and culminated at Delta Chowk in sector 9.

Residents made Rangoli in front of their building in order to welcome the Shobha Yatra. Madhukar Kande, one of the members of the organising committee said that the purpose of the Shobha Yatra is to keep alive the Hindu tradition and bring them together.

“The tradition is not only entertaining but also displays the cultural and religious richness of Maharashtra in its full glory. And, in the process it unites the citizens by instilling in them a sense of belongingness, cultural and ethnic unity and brotherhood,” said a participant.

