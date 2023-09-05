Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Unit To Hold Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Workshop In Seawoods |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena will hold an eco-friendly Ganesha idol-making workshop in Seawoods on September 9, 2023. The purpose of the workshop is to educate and empower residents on crafting eco-conscious Ganesha idols using Shadu Mati (natural clay).

Sameer Bagwan, the Shiv Sena Sub-city Chief of Navi Mumbai said that the workshop is important as we need to protect the environment. He added that Rupali Patole, a renowned artist will guide participants in the workshop through the creative process.

About The Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Initiative

The initiative highlights a growing awareness and commitment to environmentally responsible celebrations during Ganeshotsav, a festival widely celebrated in the region. Bagwan said, "By encouraging individuals to craft their own idols from Shadu Mati, the event promotes sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ultimately contributing to the preservation of the environment." The workshop promises to equip devotees with the skills and knowledge required to create eco-friendly Ganesha idols, instilling a sense of ownership and responsibility toward the environment.

