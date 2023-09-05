 Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Unit To Hold Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Workshop In Seawoods
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Shiv Sena Unit To Hold Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Workshop In Seawoods

Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Unit To Hold Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Workshop In Seawoods

Sameer Bagwan, the Shiv Sena Sub-city Chief of Navi Mumbai said that the workshop is important as we need to protect the environment. He added that Rupali Patole, a renowned artist will guide participants in the workshop through the creative process.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Unit To Hold Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Workshop In Seawoods |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena will hold an eco-friendly Ganesha idol-making workshop in Seawoods on September 9, 2023. The purpose of the workshop is to educate and empower residents on crafting eco-conscious Ganesha idols using Shadu Mati (natural clay).

Sameer Bagwan, the Shiv Sena Sub-city Chief of Navi Mumbai said that the workshop is important as we need to protect the environment. He added that Rupali Patole, a renowned artist will guide participants in the workshop through the creative process.

About The Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Initiative

The initiative highlights a growing awareness and commitment to environmentally responsible celebrations during Ganeshotsav, a festival widely celebrated in the region. Bagwan said, "By encouraging individuals to craft their own idols from Shadu Mati, the event promotes sustainable and eco-friendly practices, ultimately contributing to the preservation of the environment." The workshop promises to equip devotees with the skills and knowledge required to create eco-friendly Ganesha idols, instilling a sense of ownership and responsibility toward the environment.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: BJP Kisan Morcha Holds Meeting With MLA In Panvel Over Agricultural Issues
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Skip Red To Let Ambulance Pass, Say Traffic Police

Skip Red To Let Ambulance Pass, Say Traffic Police

Mumbai News: 5-Year Permission Plan On Cards For Established Ganesh Mandals After CM Shinde's...

Mumbai News: 5-Year Permission Plan On Cards For Established Ganesh Mandals After CM Shinde's...

Thane News: TMC To Hold Lokshahi Din On October 3

Thane News: TMC To Hold Lokshahi Din On October 3

Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Unit To Hold Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Workshop In Seawoods

Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena Unit To Hold Eco-Friendly Ganesh-Making Workshop In Seawoods

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Bids Farewell To 10 Employees; Honours Retirees For Service

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Bids Farewell To 10 Employees; Honours Retirees For Service