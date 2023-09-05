Navi Mumbai: BJP Kisan Morcha Holds Meeting With MLA In Panvel Over Agricultural Issues

Navi Mumbai: BJP Kisan Morcha Holds Meeting With MLA In Panvel |

Navi Mumbai: BJP's Kisan Morcha State President Ganesh Bhegde held a meeting with Chief MLA of Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Prashant Thakur at the central office in Panvel city. During the meeting, various schemes for farmers to be implemented by the central and state governments were discussed.

While some areas received heavy rainfall, there are areas with scanty rainfall during this monsoon so far. This has caused heavy losses to farmers. This needs serious attention. Therefore, the office bearers of Kisan Morcha demanded that the MLA should follow up on this matter and get compensation for the farmers. State President Ganesh Bhegde, and State General Secretary Ranganath Solanki gave detailed guidance about the agricultural scheme, its implementation, and benefits to the farmers.

Various Officials Present During The Meeting

On this occasion BJP North Raigad District President Avinash Koli, District Vice President Prahlad Keni, District General Secretary Nitin Patil, Former Deputy Mayor Charushila Gharat, Raigad District President of Kisan Morcha Parashuram Mhse, Ex-Corporator Prakash Binedar, Anand Dhavale, City General Secretary Amrish Mokal, Kisan Morcha Taluka President Atmaram Bhagat, Karjat general secretary Rajesh Bhagat along with officials and activists were present.

