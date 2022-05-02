Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena stages protest over power cuts in Khanda Colony

The local unit Shiv Sena on staged a protest at MSEDCL office at Khanda Colony on Saturday against the frequent power cut and sought answer for unplanned power cut and load shedding.

The protest was attended by a large number of residents including women. Under the guidance of district chief Shirish Gharat the protest was held

The protest was staged at the MSEDCL office in Khanda Colony to protest against frequent power outages, load shedding and other problems facing the citizens. Shiv Sena party workers warned the MSEDCL to lock them up at the office if the problem of water cut is not solved. Officials assured that they would work to provide uninterrupted power supply.

Like other states, even Maharashtra is facing power outrage due to shortage of coal. Even residents of Bonkode and Koparkhairane complained of power cut during night and there was response from power distribution company.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:27 AM IST