Navi Mumbai: Shankar Mahadevan is all praises for murals at NMMC headquarters

Shankar Mahadevan poses with officials of Navi Mumbai civic agency includind commissioner Rajesh Narvekar | Sourced Photo

Well-known singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan praised the mural paintings at civic headquarters in Belapur on Friday after inspecting them along with the municipal commissioner Rakesh Narvekar.

A total of 69 students, youth and citizens painted the murals in the basement of the headquarters building.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by City Engineer Dr Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Babasaheb Rajle, Chief Sanitation Officer Rajendra Sonawane and other officials.

Shankar Mahadevan with dignitaries of NMMC | Sourced Photo

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, NMMC has been paying special emphasis on public participation in the preparation of 'Swachh Survekshan 2023'. A number of competitions have been organized under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Narvekar.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC organises mural painting competition ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2023

As part of it, a mural or wall painting competition was held at the civic headquarters. In this, a total of 69 students and painters participated.

The subjects of the mural competition were My City – My Participation, Plastic free Navi Mumbai and 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). The contestants painted a 2' X 2' mural on a fixed wall in the municipal headquarters premises within two and a half hours.

“The citizens here have great love and pride for the city of Navi Mumbai and through the mural competition, the artists portrayed the concept of cleanliness and beauty of Navi Mumbai,” said Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan visited NMMC headquarters in Belapur | Sourced Photo