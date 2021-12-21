Navi Mumbai: Seven, including doctor, booked for abortion of five months pregnant woman without her consent

Kalamboli police booked seven persons, including a doctor, for allegedly aborting a five months pregnant woman without her permission at a hospital in Kalamboli. Apart from the doctor, the mother and sister of the pregnant woman were also booked.

Police said that the woman had married without her family’s consent and the family was insisting on her aborting the child to start a new life.

The 20-year-old victim woman approached the Kalamboli police on December 18 after she was allegedly aborted by her mother and sister at Amar Hospital in Kalamboli on December 11. According to police, the complainant woman was not willing to the abortion but her mother and sister insisted and with the help of the doctor, she was forced to abort the child.

A senior official from the Kalamboli police station said that the victim woman had a court marriage without her family’s consent. The victim woman got acquainted with her husband in April 2021 through her elder sister. She started dating him and developed a relationship. She got pregnant and they decided to marry. However, the girl’s family was against the marriage as both are from different castes.

“They married at Bandra Court in September. Even after the marriage, her sister and mother kept interfering in the victim’s family life,” said an official. He added that this led to frequent quarrels among them and one day, the owner of the house in Virar asked the victim and her husband to vacate the house. While the victim’s husband shifted to his friend’s house for a few days, she came to her sister’s house in Panvel. As per the complainant, both her mother and sister hatched the plan to abort her pregnancy then.

While talking to the media, Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police of zone 2 said that a total of seven persons have been booked and the police will send a report to the concerned medical authority to take action against the hospital. “We have registered a case against seven persons including the doctor and started investigation,” said Patil. The case has been registered under sections 313, 318, 506, and 34 of the IPC.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:16 PM IST