Navi Mumbai: School Van Catches Fire In Panvel; None Injured

The school van that caught fire | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: An alert school van driver controlled the fire after it broke into his van. Fortunately, there were no students in the van when it caught fire.

On Friday afternoon, a fire broke out at a school van due to a short circuit along Bhor Road at Adarsh Naka in Panvel. The driver of the van, Mangesh Patil, was going to Bhingari village from Panvel when he noticed the fire. He immediately stopped the van and tried to distinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Meanwhile, passers-by also joined him and poured water. Later, the fire brigade from Panvel Municipal Corporation came and distinguished the fire completely. No one was reported injured due to the fire.

