Navi Mumbai: RTO Agent Nabbed By Anti-Corruption Bureau For Demanding Bribe In Exchange Of 2-Wheeler Driving Licence

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended an RTO agent for allegedly demanding a bribe from the complainant in exchange of a two-wheeler driving licence using his "connections" with the officials. The agency has initiated a probe to find out if a full-fledged racket is involved in the incident.

The accused RTO agent has been identified as 29-year-old Bhushan Kadam, a resident of Panvel. According to the ACB, the complainant was looking to get a delivery partner job in a food delivery company, for which he required a two-wheeler driving licence.

Accused sought Rs 2,500 as bribe

On November 20, the victim visited Kalamboli RTO where he found several agents. The victim met one of the agents and enquired about the process of obtaining a two-wheeler driving license. At the time, Kadam informed the victim that their PAN card and Aadhaar card would be required to get the two-wheeler driving license and sought Rs 2,500 in exchange of the licence. When the victim asked to reduce the amount, Kadam said that the rate was fixed and there would be no negotiations.

The government fee for obtaining a two-wheeler driving licence (learning) is Rs 200 and Rs 900 for a permanent licence. Kadam, pretending to be well-connected with RTO officials, demanded a total of Rs 2,500 from the victim to get his job done.

Victim approaches ACB Thane

Since the victim did not want to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB Thane unit office and complained about the incident the following day. Pursuant to the claims made by the victim, the ACB officials verified his allegations. On Friday, a trap was laid by the ACB officials near the RTO office and Kadam was caught red-handed accepting an installment of Rs 1,500 from the victim.

Kadam has been booked under section 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.