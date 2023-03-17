Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown celebrates International Women's Day by felicitating women from different walks of life

The Rotary Kharghar Midtown celebrated International Women's Day with great enthusiasm by felicitating women from different fields.

Women who have worked remarkably in various fields of the society were felicitated on the occasion. Police sub-inspector of Kharghar police station Ashwini Raut, rickshaw driver Suman Shinde, police Naik Rajni Ghase of Kharghar police station, director of old age home at Kalamboli Manmeet Kaur, police constable Asha Khaibekar were felicitated with bouquets and badges of honour.

Rotary Kharghar Midtown President Prashant Kalan, Secretary Anamika Srivastava, all Past Presidents and Rotary members were present on this occasion.