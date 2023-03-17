 Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown celebrates International Women's Day by felicitating women from different walks of life
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown celebrates International Women's Day by felicitating women from different walks of life

Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown celebrates International Women's Day by felicitating women from different walks of life

Women who have worked remarkably in various fields of the society were felicitated on the occasion.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

The Rotary Kharghar Midtown celebrated International Women's Day with great enthusiasm by felicitating women from different fields.

Women who have worked remarkably in various fields of the society were felicitated on the occasion. Police sub-inspector of Kharghar police station Ashwini Raut, rickshaw driver Suman Shinde, police Naik Rajni Ghase of Kharghar police station, director of old age home at Kalamboli Manmeet Kaur, police constable Asha Khaibekar were felicitated with bouquets and badges of honour.

Rotary Kharghar Midtown President Prashant Kalan, Secretary Anamika Srivastava, all Past Presidents and Rotary members were present on this occasion.

Read Also
Good news for women commuters! 50 per cent concession on state-run MSRTC buses from today onwards
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bribe a buzz word in Maharashtra: Uddhav faction takes a swipe in 'Saamna' editorial over Amruta...

Bribe a buzz word in Maharashtra: Uddhav faction takes a swipe in 'Saamna' editorial over Amruta...

Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown celebrates International Women's Day by felicitating women from...

Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown celebrates International Women's Day by felicitating women from...

Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to give details on steps taken to mitigate employees' stir for Old...

Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to give details on steps taken to mitigate employees' stir for Old...

3 killed as 'speeding' car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

3 killed as 'speeding' car rams into stationary truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Maharashtra Congress urges CM Shinde to cancel Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri's Mumbai show

Maharashtra Congress urges CM Shinde to cancel Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri's Mumbai show