Navi Mumbai: Roadside beggar murders woman, dumps under a flyover in Vashi, held

Vashi police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing a 70-year-old woman and dumping her body under a flyover in Vashi. The accused is a roadside beggar and he killed the old woman after she resisted his advances. The decomposed body was found on the morning of August 2 beneath a flyover in Vashi.

The deceased identified as Babanbai Shantivan Kamble, was found half-packed in a sack and dumped under a flyover behind Inorbit mall in Vashi on August 2 morning. People informed police after a foul smell was emanating from the sack. Police said that the legs of the woman were visible as it was half-packed.

The body was decomposed and it was impossible to identify. However, a tattoo on her hand was visible and police capture the design of the mobile phone.

During the investigation, it was found that the deceased woman, a resident of Govandi had gone missing and a missing person complaint was registered at Govandi police station in Thane.

Ramesh Chavan, senior police inspector from Vashi police station informed that they checked CCYV footage of all toll plaza and finally found the woman was walking along with a woman near Inrobit Mall in Vashi. However, the man’s face was not visible. The police check previous footage and found the same man roaming. “We showed the photo to roadside beggars, auto-rickshaw driver and others and finally found caught him near Vashi on August 21,” said Chavan. The accused was identified as Kanifnath Kamble, a roadside beggar and native of Latur.

During interrogation, it revealed that on the pretext of giving food, on July 29 night, Kamble took the woman under the flyover and then tried advances which she resisted. Following which he pushed her and later with a broken glass, injured her head and neck. When she died, he took a sack from garbage and after half packing, he dumped her there.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 08:42 PM IST