Navi Mumbai: NMMC to implement 100% waste segregation at source by October

After receiving Water Plus rating in the ODF category, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set a target of 100 percent waste segregation at source by October. The civic body will ensure that wet, dry and hazardous waste should be segregated at home. The corporation will penalize the contractor if segregated waste is later mixed during collection and transportation.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal corporation held a review meeting on the preparation for the Cleanliness survey 2022, and during the meeting, he directed officials of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) to ensure that by October 2, every household in the city starts segregating waste before handing it over to waste collection employees. As per the direction, the wet, dry and hazardous waste will be segregated separately.

The civic chief also warned that a huge penalty will be imposed on contractors if the segregated water collection from citizens is mixed during collection or transportation to dumping yard. “Waste segregation is not only citizen’s responsibility. It’s a collective effort,” said Bangar.

While congratulated everyone on receiving the Water Plus rating, he stressed to work more responsibly, realising that their responsibility to maintain this standard has increased in the future. He made it clear that there would be no neglect of cleanliness.

Advertisement

Preparations for Swachh Survey 2022 have been started by NMMC on the occasion of Silver Jubilee Independence Day on August 15. During the review meeting, Bangar said that they should not be satisfied with the ratings they have received, but they should make a conscious effort to maintain these top ratings in the future.

In addition, NMMC has implemented the 'Zero Waste Model' in 5 slum areas and their aim is to implement this concept in other parts of the city. Bangar directed to implement the 'Zero Waste Slum Model' as well as the 'Zero Waste Sector Model' in a planned manner by preparing a standardized operating system (SOP).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 07:34 PM IST